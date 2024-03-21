2 SUVs With Same Number Found In Delhi's High-Security Zone, Case Filed

The police said that the vehicles were registered in the name of a Faridabad resident (Representational)

In a major security breach, two SUVs with the same registration number were found parked in the high-security Tughlaq Road area, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the vehicles were flagged by the security personnel of a VIP, who alerted the police.

The incident took place on the evening of March 18.

The police have filed an FIR under sections 482 (using a false property mark) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that the vehicles were registered in the name of a Faridabad resident, and the license number plate of one of the SUVs was genuine, which was copied by another vehicle.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

