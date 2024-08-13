Airhostess Dragged, Sexually Assaulted By Bike Rider In Lutyens' Delhi: Cops

Police arrested the accused from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya (Representational)

An airhostess was allegedly dragged and sexually assaulted by an e-taxi bike rider on the way to her home from east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park on Wednesday night, when the woman was returning home on the taxi bike she had hired in east Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said on the basis of the woman's complaint, police arrested Jaiveer, 35, from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya.

Devesh Mahla said he is booked under sections 74/76/109(1)/115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

