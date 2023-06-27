5 Accused In Gunpoint Robbery In Delhi's Pragati Maidan Underpass Arrested

5 arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery in Delhi's Pragati Maidan underpass.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associates inside the Pragati Maidan underpass, police said today.

CCTV footage received by the Delhi Police showed four men on motorcycles intercepted a car and looted about Rs 2 lakh from the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, and his associate on Saturday.

The incident happened when they were going towards Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the money.

The 22-second video shows the four men following the taxi on two motorbikes and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the taxi stopped, the two men, wearing helmets, got off the motorcycles. One of them went towards the driver's side and the other to the rear door on the other side and took out pistols.

All four men were wearing helmets during the robbery.

The footage then showed both the car doors open and the man standing near the rear seat being handed over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money.

The two robbers then quickly hopped onto their motorcycle and sped away with their accomplices.

Five accused have been arrested in the case, a senior police officer said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)