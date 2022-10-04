412 Dengue Cases In Delhi In Past Week, 937 This Year

75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August.

Delhi has reported 412 cases of dengue in the past week, taking the total tally of the cases to 937 for this year.

693 dengue cases have been recorded in the month of September itself, while 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The data by MCD said that no deaths from Dengue have been reported this year.

Earlier, to discuss the rising number of dengue cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday presided over a high-level meeting with senior officials from all concerned departments, including the health department. The meeting was attended by top officers and Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM) from all related departments, in addition to the Chief Secretary.

During the meeting, a discussion took place over the implementation of necessary actions to control the rising number of dengue cases as soon as possible. The officials informed the Chief Minister about the measures being implemented to avoid dengue cases and raise public awareness.

"Usually it does not rain at this time, yet we are seeing rains right now. As a result, the potential of a rise in dengue cases in the coming days has grown," Mr Kejriwal said at the meeting.

CM Kejriwal spoke with officials to explore ways to intensify the efforts to combat the rising number of dengue cases. The CM directed all the concerned departments to work unitedly by establishing harmony among themselves.

According to Delhi government statement, it has been determined that school children will be involved in the awareness campaign. Children in schools will be assigned special homework. Through this, the children will be requested to inspect their homes to ensure that there is no water stagnation. Chief minister Kejriwal further asked all government officials to keep an eye out for dengue. The officials have been instructed to examine their offices every day to see if there is any standing water where dengue mosquitoes can breed. Such locations have been instructed to be inspected and cleaned immediately.

Water logging occurs at construction sites as well, and occasionally employees do not pay attention to it, allowing dengue mosquitoes to breed and workers to become infected. In light of this, directives have been issued to all building sites requiring contractors to ensure that water does not stagnate on their sites or around them if water becomes stagnant, then they must clear it or add kerosene or any other oil to prevent mosquito breeding, said the statement.

All resident welfare associations (RWA) have been asked to go door-to-door in their respective areas to raise awareness and encourage people to follow the recommendations in order to protect their families from dengue.

The statement said the DMs, SDMs, Tehsildars and other officers would visit their respective districts to carefully enforce the dengue prevention programmes. During the meeting, CM directed the employees to rigorously adhere to the dengue prevention measures. Every Saturday, officials will inspect construction sites and hospitals where there is a high likelihood of water logging and will take appropriate measures if the recommendations are not followed by those responsible.

In this context, orders have been issued to not allow any form of negligence in hospitals. As the breeding of dengue mosquitoes on hospital grounds may result in patients and family members becoming infected with the disease.

