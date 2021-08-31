4-Year-Old Raped By Factory Worker In Delhi, Accused Thrashed By Family

The accused used to work at a jeans manufacturing factory near the girl's house.

A man, 25, was beaten up by several people for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Delhi's Bapa Nagar area, the police said today, adding that he has been arrested and a rape case has been filed.

The incident happened last week when the child was playing near her house located near a jeans manufacturing factory.

The accused, a worker at the factory, allegedly lured her inside with sweets and sexually harassed her, the police said.

The child later told her parents about the incident when she went home following which they informed the police.

The family members and some locals then reached the jeans factory and thrashed the accused.

The police said the man was arrested and a case under the POCSO Act has been registered.