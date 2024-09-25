4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Her Uncle, Body Found In Jungle: Delhi Cops

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem (Representational)

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her uncle, police said on Wednesday, adding that her body was found in a jungle in a village near Narela in Delhi.

The 35-year-old accused is a daily wage labourer and was living in a rented accommodation with his wife and two children, police said.

The accused is an alcoholic and would often fight with his wife, telling her to return to her native place. She refused as she was working in a factory and earning money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar said.

Following the dispute, the woman moved to the accused's paternal home where his brother lived with his family. On September 22, the accused went to his brother's residence to convince his wife to return home. During the arguments, he threatened to kidnap his brother's 4-year-old daughter, Kumar said.

However, the family thought that the accused was inebriated. However, when the girl went missing, they grew suspicious and informed the police, Kumar added.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the accused was arrested on Monday. He told the police that he had killed his niece after raping her. He then dumped her body in a jungle near their house in Narela, the DCP said.

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, DCP added.

