Delhi Man Refuses To Pay For Food, Delivery Partner Calls Cops, This Happens

A drunk teacher in Delhi's Narela refused to pay for a food delivery, but ended up paying a much heavier price. Refused payment, the delivery partner called the cops. When two policemen came, the heavily drunk customer misbehaved with them and ended up at the police station. A medical test confirmed that he was intoxicated.

A CCTV camera outside his doorstep captured the cops forcibly taking Rishi Kumar, the teacher, down the stairs of his building. The delivery partner can also be seen in the CCTV footage.

Earlier, the footage, in which the cops can be heard verbally abusing Rishi, went viral on social media. Many users questioned why the cops were forcibly taking him to the police station.

The police have now said that Arjun, who works as a food delivery partner, called the cops on Monday evening. He informed the police that he had gone to deliver an order in Narela. The individuals at the address took the order by force, refused to pay for it, and abused him, Arjun told police.

"ASI Deshpal and Constable Ravish were dispatched to attend the call. Upon arrival, the caller (Arjun) alleged that the individuals physically assaulted him," the police statement said.

Rishi Kumar, the police said, verbally abused the cops when he was questioned about what had happened. Rishi Kumar appeared to be drunk, and when the cops asked him to accompany them, he refused. Eventually, the two cops forcibly took him to a hospital for a medical test. "The MLC (medico-legal case) was conducted immediately and he tested positive for alcohol," the police statement said.

Police said that Arjun, the delivery partner, did not file a police complaint because he had more orders to deliver. "So the alleged person, Rishi Kumar, a teacher, was counselled and sent back home."

Police said they also found Rishi Kumar had provided a false name during the medical examination. A probe into the matter is underway.