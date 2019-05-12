16-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Hurt After Roof Of Shop Collapses In Delhi

The incident happened at a welding shop at Delhi's Swatantra Nagar. (FILE PHOTO)

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured after the roof of a shop in Delhi's Narela collapsed on them on Saturday, police said.

Four persons were working at the welding shop at Swatantra Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

The roof, made of iron bars and metal sheets, collapsed when the workers were repairing its foundation for the construction of a drain by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, he said.

Mohammad Mehraj (28), Juber (22) and Munna (16) were admitted to the Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Mr Sharma said.

While Munna died, the rest are being treated, the officer said, adding that another injured Irshad (20) was admitted to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital.

Workers of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department were, however, not constructing the drain when the shop collapsed on Saturday, Mr Sharma said, adding a case has been registered in the matter.

