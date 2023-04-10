4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Delhi: Cops

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Representational)

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-child, said Delhi police on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ram Prakash, a resident of JJ Colony, Sector 16-A Dwarka.

According to the police, the mother of a four-year-old child registered a complaint against her neighbour for raping her daughter. On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been arrested.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has also been registered against the accused, added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier this week, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a closed MCD school and was identified by his yellow shirt, said Delhi police.

The accused was identified as Monu and he is married, added the police.

According to the police, the officials were able to apprehend the accused by identifying him from the yellow shirt he was wearing while he allegedly committed the crime.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "The victim's parents work as contractual labourers at the school and the family stayed at the school, which was closed for a few days and the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim's parents were not at the school."

"On Tuesday, the parents left the school to collect their wages. The 16-year-old victim and her 18-year-old elder sister were alone. Around 11.30 am, a man broke into the school and first committed a robbery. Later he picked up a knife from the kitchen and assaulted the 16-year-old minor girl sexually at knifepoint," added the police.

Further, informing about the investigation, the police said that they have filed an FIR of rape and robbery on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents.

"While investigating, the minor girl informed that the accused was wearing a yellow shirt. A blurred picture of the accused in a yellow shirt was found on CCTV footage which helped us to identify and arrest the accused," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

