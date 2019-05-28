4 Arrested For Robbing Rs 12 Lakh From Gas Agency Employee In Delhi

A case of robbery was registered and investigation was taken up.

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly looting cash worth Rs 12.49 lakh at gunpoint from an employee of a gas agency in central Delhi's Kamla Market, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Wasi Khan (28), Saddam (27), Hunny (32) and Babloo (29), they said.

In his complaint, Raj Singh, a resident of Sonia Vihar, said he works as a mechanic in a gas agency at DDA Flat Market, Mata Sundari Road. On November 12 last, he went out to deposit cash worth Rs 12.49 lakh in a bank, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central), said.

When he reached near Red Quarter Complex, two persons riding on a motorcycle and wearing helmets intercepted him. The pillion rider took away the bag containing money at gunpoint and fled the spot, the officer said.

Subsequently, a case of robbery was registered and investigation was taken up, police said.

The probe revealed Khan and Hunny had met in Rohini Jail after their arrest in different cases. They remained in contact even after their release, they said.

In November 2018, Hunny told Wasi Khan that his friend Babloo had recced a gas agency at Mata Sundari Road from where huge cash is deposited in bank on a daily basis, the DCP said.

They made a plan to rob the gas agency employee in which they also involved Saddam and Saifi, police added.