Driver Runs Over Man Sleeping On Delhi Footpath, Arrested

The cab driver was following his GPS route while driving the car, the police said. (Representational)

A cab driver was arrested after he drove his car over a man, sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Kamla Market area, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 1.30 p.m, when the Rajasthan registered Innova cab coming from ITO suddenly lost control and turned turtle, before driving it over the footpath near Minto Road, where a man sleeping on footpath lost his life.

The cab driver was following his GPS route while driving the car, but suddenly lost control over his vehicle at a sharp turn, ending up ploughing into the footpath, the police added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.