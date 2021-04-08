37 Doctors At Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive Amid COVID-19 Surge

A majority of the doctors with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, Sir Ganga Ram authorities said.

As many as 37 doctors at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus with five admitted for treatment amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Along with most major cities, Delhi has seen a massive spike in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

With hospitals getting many more patients in the past few days than earlier, a large number of healthcare workers have been exposed to the virus.

Many of those who have been infected at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are young and most of them had taken the vaccine. Contact tracing efforts are underway.

A majority of them have mild symptoms, hospital authorities said.

"Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital," a hospital source said.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the number of deaths to 11,157, according to the city's Health Department.

Delhi is among 10 states besides Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab that have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the record 1.26 lakh new infections on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Earlier this week, the city ordered a night curfew till April 30 to rein in infections.