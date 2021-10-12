34 New Covid Cases In Delhi, No Deaths Due To Virus In 24 Hours: Report

Authorities conducted 61,095 COVID-19 tests, including 39,156 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

Delhi today recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

No fresh deaths were reported in the national capital, the bulletin stated.

The city has recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 so far in October. Last month, five people succumbed to the viral disease.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 14,39,252. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, with 38 patients being discharged from hospitals the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of deaths stand at 25,089, it said.

Authorities conducted 61,095 COVID-19 tests, including 39,156 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. The rest were rapid antigen tests, it added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 365, down from 369 on Monday. Ninety-eight patients are in home isolation, down from 102 the previous day, the bulletin said.

There are 102 containment zones in the city, it added.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen in hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government has been ramping up the health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 patients a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds.

According to government data, over 1.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Around 66 lakh people have received both doses.

As many as 1,29,181 people were vaccinated on Monday, including 76,599 who received the second dose. So far, 1,91,89,181 people have received at least one dose of vaccine and 65,99,937 people have received both doses.



