30-Year-Old Medical Student Dies By Suicide At Delhi Hospital: Cops

A 30-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide at the Maulana Azad Medical College in Central Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of Amit Kumar was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Tuesday evening, they said.

Mr Kumar was a first-year student of MD (Doctor of Medicine). He was under treatment for psychiatric disorder, a police officer said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

The family members of the deceased have been informed and further probe is underway, the officials said.

