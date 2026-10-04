3 Women Journalists Allege Cops Sexually Harassed Them During Delhi Protest

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest in Jantar Mantar Saturday, with the Delhi Police saying they have transferred their complaints to the Crime Branch for an "impartial" enquiry.

One of the journalists said that an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) sexually assaulted her during protests over demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

She alleged that the officer touched her inappropriately and pushed her away while she was recording the police action.

She also said that she and others then went to a police station to file a case, but claimed the complaint was not registered immediately.

The Delhi Police said it has received their complaints and the same are "transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry".

The Press Council of India expressed "shock and dismay" over the police's treatment of journalists.

"Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues. That this is not being allowed even at the heart of the national capital does not bode well for the trajectory of media freedom in India," it said in a statement.

"The Delhi Police must immediately act on the female journalist's complaint and ensure that it gives media persons the space to do their jobs without having to face aggression and threats," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on allegations of misconduct with women by Delhi Police personnel during the protest.

In a post on X, Gandhi, also the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said that since Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amit Shah must answer.

"A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that," he said in a post in Hindi.

He said that on Saturday alone, hundreds of people were taken into custody at Jantar Mantar.

"There are allegations of misconduct with women protesters. Cameras were snatched, journalists were dragged. And this isn't the first time -- we've seen video evidence of police officers engaging in disgusting misconduct with women earlier," he said.

He alleged that women and students across Delhi, who are gripped by fear for their safety, are staging satyagraha, but the police responsible for protecting them are raising hands against them instead.

"And a government that fears registering even one woman's complaint -- what exactly is it protecting? Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this," he wrote.