3 Foreigners Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Gas Cylinder Delivery Man In Delhi: Cops

Three foreign nationals, including a 39-year-old woman, have been arrested for allegedly robbing an LPG gas cylinder delivery person in South Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Saturday.

Two of the accused were identified as Hamid Ahmadi (31) and Mohammad Shamshahbad (29),both residents of Vinoba Nagar, they said. The police have withheld the identity of the woman.

According to the police, the incident took place near Chirag Delhi Metro station on Friday when the accused, who were in a car, approached the delivery person, Satish Pathak. The woman asked him about the price of a cylinder. She also requested him to make her understand using Indian currency notes on the pretext that she does not know Hindi language and would be unable to figure out the price.

"When the victim showed them his notes, the person sitting at the back came out of the vehicle and pushed him. They robbed him of Rs 11,180. When the accused were fleeing, Pathak chased them and held on to the rear window," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Pathak raised the alarm, following which a scooter rider and a motorcycle-borne man blocked the accused's way and caught them. They informed the police and handed over the accused to them, the DCP said.

The robbed money and the car were recovered and the accused's previous involvements are being checked, the police said.