3 Arrested For Killing 22-Year-Old Man Over Grudge From A Year Ago: Cops

Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a person over personal enmity in east Delhi's Gazipur area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Neketan (21), Mohit (20) and Raj Kumar (26) - all residents of Rajbir Colony in Delhi, they said.

They killed Ravi following a drunken fight on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said, "Ravi (22) had attacked the brother of Neketan with blade and snatched his phone and beaten him around one-and-a-half years ago."

Police said the accused had grudges against Ravi. On Thursday, Ravi came to the accused persons in a drunken state and asked them to get wine for him, the police said.

However, a quarrel erupted between them after which Neketan, along with Mohit and Raj Kumar, strangulated him.

