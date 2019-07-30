27-Year-Old Woman UPSC Aspirant Allegedly Hangs Self In Delhi

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house. (Representational)

A 27-year-old woman UPSC aspirant allegedly hanged herself to death at her home in West Delhi's Janakpuri, police said on Tuesday.

Sonali Agarwal, also a charted accountant, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house, they said.

No suicide note was discovered on her person or in the room, the police said.

Police said the woman is suspected to have allegedly killed herself out of depression following her failure to clear the UPSC examination last year.

The incident was reported to the police on Monday by her husband Deepak Chaudhary, a lawyer, who told police that when he reached home, Sonali did not respond to door bell, the police said.

When he entered the house through a window, he found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

"Police received information regarding the incident at around 7 pm from her husband. After reaching the spot, they found her hanging from the ceiling," said West Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj.

The woman was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Sonali Agarwal was married last year. Initial probe suggests no foul play in the incident as there was no family or monetary dispute.

Sonali's uncle Gyanchand Agarwal, however, hinted at a strained relation between his niece and her in-laws.

"She got married to Chaudhary a year ago and left her job because she wanted to become an IAS officer. She did not have good relations with her in-laws after she left the job," he said.

"Around two days back, she called up her mother and said she wanted to end this thing as they kept taunting her," said Sonali Agrawal's uncle.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to family members, said police officials.

