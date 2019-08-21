27-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide At Tagore Garden Metro Station In Delhi

The incident happened around 11 pm on August 16 on Delhi Metro's Blue Line. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man committed suicide by leaning over the tracks of a metro station in New Delhi and allowing a speeding train to hit his head, the police said.

Rahul, a resident of Najafgarh, was seen committing the act in a CCTV footage, that has now gone viral on social media websites, from the Tagore Garden metro station.

The police have confirmed that the video is from the incident, which happened around 11 pm on August 16 on Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

The man, in the footage, was seen loitering in one corner of the platform, waiting for the train. As soon as the train approaches, he throws himself over the platform, spreading his arms and head over the tracks, before being run over.

"Around 11 pm on Friday, police received a call that a person was trapped between a train and the platform at the Tagore Garden metro station," a senior police officer said. "The body has been sent to the DDU mortuary for post-mortem. Proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc are underway."

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in southwest Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

On the same day, a 25-year-old married woman had also allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Adarsh Nagar metro station on the Yellow Line.

