23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Last Year's Murder In Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy

The murder took place over a monetary dispute (Representational)

A 23-year-old man, who is the prime accused in a murder case in outer Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area last year, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, officials said on Sunday.

Gautam Kumar, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, had been absconding since the incident last October.

Police said his two accomplices -- Istekar alias Rocky and Ajay -- were already arrested and efforts on to nab a fourth accused, identified as Rizwan.

The murder took place over a monetary dispute, they said.

On how Kumar was arrested, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said their team received information that a person wanted in a murder case in Bhalswa Dairy area would come near the Bhalswa lake.

On the basis of the tip-off, a team was constituted and a trap was laid near Bhalswa and the accused was apprehended.

"During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he, Istekar, Ajay, Rizwan had a money dispute with a person named Azruddin. All of them are resident of Bhalswa Dairy. In the intervening night of October 25-26 last year, they came across Azruddin and started beating him. They telephonically called him at his home and asked his family members to bring Rs 30,000," he said.

"Meanwhile, they kept beating Azruddin and abandoned him there in an unconscious state which led to his death," he added.