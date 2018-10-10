23-Year-Old Burglar, Inspired By John Abraham's Dhoom, Arrested In Delhi

A motorcycle, one country-made pistol and a live round of 8 mm were seized from the burglar

A 23-year-old suspected burglar, who the police say was inspired by the character portrayed by actor John Abraham in the film 'Dhoom', has been arrested in Delhi.

The police say, acting on a tip-off, they laid a trap on Monday evening and intercepted the accused, Jitender, who was riding a bike.

During interrogation, Jitender revealed that he carried out several burglaries in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar, Bindapur and Dabri areas.

Jitender is a notorious criminal and has been arrested earlier in several other cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, adding that the accused kept a loaded fire-arm with him during burglaries.

An avid movie lover, he was inspired by the character Kabir portrayed by Abraham in the film 'Dhoom', Mr Alphonse added.

A motorcycle, one country-made pistol and a live round of 8 mm were seized from him, he said.