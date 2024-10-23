21-Year-Old IIT Delhi Student, From Jharkhand, Dies By Suicide In Hostel

According to the police, no suicide note was found in the hostel room. (Representational)

A 21-year-old IIT Delhi student allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said on Wednesday.

They said they had found no suicide note in the room but Kumar Yash, an M.Sc second-year student from Jharkhand's Deoghar, was under psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT Hospital on Tuesday as well.

"On Tuesday, at about 11 pm, a PCR call regarding a suicide by an IIT student in Aravali Hostel Room Number -- D57 -- was received. A staff was sent to the location immediately. The room was closed from inside but his friend and IIT staff broke the window to enter his room," a senior police officer said.

Kumar was found hanging using two towels. His friend and the institute's staff cut the towels and brought him down, said the officer.

"Kumar was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in an IIT ambulance. He was declared brought dead by the doctors there. The body has been preserved in the mortuary. Family members of the deceased have been informed. The hostel room where the deceased committed suicide has been inspected by a mobile crime team," he added.

According to the police, no suicide note was found there but as per Kumar's medical health report card, he was under psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT Hospital on Tuesday as well.

"He was given treatment and has had an appointment with a psychiatrist on October 29. Statements of his friends have been recorded. No foul play has been suspected in this matter," said the officer, adding further inquest proceedings are underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said teams are procuring talking to the student's family members to get more details about him. "We have already informed the family members of the victim and they will be in Delhi soon. We are procuring more details to know what triggered him to take such an extreme step. Our teams are also recording statements of his classmates," he said.

Teams will also check CCTV footage of the hostel to know what time he went to the doctor and returned. We are investigating the entire case from every single aspect, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi, in a statement, said that the institute is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and untimely demise of a second-year student of M.Sc. Cognitive Science, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The Delhi Police is investigating the unfortunate incident that took place on the campus. We express our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends. The institute is doing everything it can to support his family in this hour of grief, read the statement.

IIT Delhi is fully committed to ensuring the mental and physical well-being of its students," a spokesperson of the institute said.

