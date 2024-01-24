2-Year-Old Attacked By Dogs In Delhi, Mother Falls To Ground While Rescuing

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Vishwas Nagar

In the third such incident this month, a two-year-old child was attacked by dogs in Delhi on Tuesday.

The incident took place on a street in northeast Delhi's Vishwas Nagar and was captured on CCTV.

In the footage, one of the pet dogs -- a German Shepherd -- was seen charging at the woman and pulling the child's leg with its jaw.

The visuals also show the woman falling on the ground as she tries to release the toddler from the dog's clutches.

Seconds later, a couple of other dogs on the street also tried to attack the child before the people standing nearby came to rescue the woman and the toddler.

Earlier on January 9, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a neighbour's American Bully dog in Delhi's Rohini. The girl reportedly received 15 injuries on her body.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl also received three fractures and multiple stitches on her body in an alleged dog attack in north Delhi's Burari on January 2. The girl and her grandfather were out for a walk when the dog allegedly attacked the child.