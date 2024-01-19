On CCTV, Pit Bull Grabs Baby From Grandfather's Lap, Bites Her

People try to control a Pit Bull dog that bit a baby girl in Delhi

A baby girl was snatched by a Pit Bull dog from her grandfather's lap and bitten on her leg. A CCTV footage of the Pit Bull attack has been shared with the police.

The one-and-a-half-year-old girl received stitches on many parts of her leg, and suffered three fractures, her parents said.

The incident was reported from Delhi's Burari on January 2. The girl had been in a hospital for 17 days, where doctors applied 18 stitches. She came home today.

In a video, the baby girl is seen crying on her mother's lap, her leg fully wrapped in plaster and bandage.

Her parents alleged the authorities have done nothing to prevent stray menace in the neighbourhood. They alleged no action has been taken despite a complaint to the police.

Pit Bull dogs are banned in India, yet many people keep this temperamental breed as a pet.

The family members alleged some policemen in Burari police station insisted on settling the matter with the dog's owner. They said the police have not filed a case and the dog's owner is still roaming around freely.