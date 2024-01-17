Delhi Girl, 7, Injured In Attack By Neighbour's Pet American Bully Dog

The police have registered a case (Representational)

A girl in Delhi received multiple injuries after she was allegedly attacked by a neighbour's pet American Bully dog, the police said on Tuesday.

The girl, 7, was attacked when she was playing with her friends in her society in Rohini's Sector-25 on January 9, the police said.

"My daughter was playing with her friends when our neighbour's dog suddenly charged at her. As she was attempting to run away, she fell on the ground and the dog attacked her," Srikant Bhagat, the girl's father, said in his complaint to the police.

"We went to rescue her when we heard her voice," he said.

She has received multiple injuries under her eyes, right hand, and other parts of the body, Mr Bhagat said.

Based on her father's complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Mr Bhagat said that she is in trauma and was not able to sleep for more than three days.

We have decided to take our daughter for a vacation to get over the traumatic experience, he added.