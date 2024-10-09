2 Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Sewer Tank In Delhi

Another worker has been injured while cleaning the sewer tank (Representational)

Two workers died while another was injured after inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the workers went inside the tank for cleaning. It is suspected that they died of inhaling poisonous gas, a police officer said.

The injured worker is recuperating in hospital, he said, adding further probe is underway.

