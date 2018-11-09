2 Delhi Businessmen Rescued From Kidnappers, Rs 25 Lakh Ransom Recovered

Police arrested the two accused Azim Khan and Kamran Khan (Representational)

The Delhi Police rescued two businessmen who were kidnapped on Sunday and also recovered a ransom amount of Rs 25.50 lakh from the accused.

The accused, identified as Azim Khan, 31, and Kamran Khan, were arrested.

On November 6, the police received a call regarding the kidnapping of the businessmen, a senior police official said Thursday.

Immediately, police swung into action and several teams were constituted. A massive search was initiated in the suspected hideouts on the base of technical surveillance and both the kidnapped persons -- natives of Mumbai and Odisha-- were rescued.

The accused were arrested and Rs 25.50 lakh was recovered from them, the police official said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they met one of the victims at a restaurant at Daryaganj and introduced themselves as businessmen wanting to invest money.

The victims got influenced and contacted the accused for a loan of Rs 200 crore, the official said.

On November 4, the accused confined them at an unknown location and extorted Rs 26 lakh from them.

