13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Sexually Harassed By Property Dealer In Delhi

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and molested by a property dealer in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Safaraz is a resident of Vandana Vihar. He has been detained and is being interrogated, they said.

The girl's mother told police that her daughter went missing from her house on Sunday. She accused Sarfaraz of abducting her.

According to police, the girl was found on Monday evening and it is suspected that she was sexually assaulted.

Police said the local residents alleged that some more girls in the area were molested by the accused who lured them with money.

Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under Sections 75(1) (sexual harassment) and 79 (insult modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 8/12 of the POCSO Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)