2 Boys Caught For Student's Death, Say They Killed Him To Avenge Bullying

Police arrested two teenage boys in the case from Ambedkar Nagar area of Delhi. (Representational)

Two boys were arrested for allegedly killing a class 10 student of a Delhi government school, police said.

Police said they found Bhanu Pratap, 18, to be stabbed. He was declared dead when brought to a hospital.

Police arrested two teenage boys in the case from Ambedkar Nagar area. "The accused confessed to their crime and said that Bhanu Pratap often bullied them. They wanted to take revenge," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The dead teen Pratap was a resident of Delhi's Madangir.