Rickshaw Puller, 74, Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girls In Delhi

A court here has sentenced a 74-year-old rickshaw puller to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years for committing sexual assault on two minor girls, aged six and seven years, in 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the man, who was earlier convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376AB (rape on a girl below 12 years of age) of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, the convict committed digital rape on both minor girls on several occasions in 2021.

In an order dated April 17, which was made available recently, the court said, "The act of the convict is bound to have serious consequences upon the mental health of the victims and would affect their normal life." Considering "the entire facts and circumstances of the present case, the nature of the crime committed and the age of the minor victim girls", the court sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

"For compensating the minor victim girls for the wrong committed upon them and for their rehabilitation and relief, this court is of the considered opinion that both the victim girls should be awarded Rs 21 lakh (Rs 10.5 lakh to each victim) as full and final compensation," the judge said.

