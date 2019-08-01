2 Arrested With Fake Notes Worth Rs 4 Lakh In Delhi

Police have identified the arrested man as a resident of Malda in West Bengal

A 25-year-old man and a woman were arrested near Badli Mor Metro station in New Delhi for allegedly carrying fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The man was identified as Gautam Mandal, a resident of Malda District in West Bengal, he said.

Police arrested the accused near Badli Mor Metro station and seized fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination with face value of Rs 4,00,000, the official added.

