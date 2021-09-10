Delhi Police Busts Fake Call Centre; 13 Arrested For Allegedly Duping 300

Delhi police arrested 13 people from a fake South Delhi call centre. (Representational)

The Delhi police has arrested 13 people from a fake South Delhi call centre for allegedly duping at least 300 unemployed men and women on the pretext of finding them a job, officials said Friday.

The call centre in Neb Sarai's Devli area had been operating for the past three months now, they said, adding that among those arrested are its manager and some female employees.

They said the accused scouted various job portals to collect details of their prospective targets, and approached them by claiming to be from different placement agencies.

Later, they would take money from them on the false promise of arranging jobs for them, they said.

"We got information about a fake call being operated at Raju Park on Devli Road and conducted a raid on Thursday from where 13 employees including the manager was arrested for duping people on the assurance of getting them jobs," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the accused used to call their targets through the numbers taken from websites to confirm if they still needed a job.

After confirming they still did, the accused would then inform them about various fake vacancies in banks, airlines, Public Sector Undertakings and other sectors, and offer them jobs by inviting applications, the police officer said

"They would ask for processing charges of Rs 2,000 per candidate. When they agree to pay the amount, they send them bank account details via SMS and never respond to them later once the money is transferred into their account," he said.

The police have recovered 19 mobile phones, 14 registers and copies containing the details of applicants and their payments and further investigation is underway.

