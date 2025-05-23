121 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Delhi, To Be Deported

As part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, the Delhi Police have detained 121 Bangladeshi nationals from Outer North Delhi for residing in the country without valid documentation.

DCP Outer North Nidhin Valsan said a wider drive targeting undocumented foreign nationals is going on across the capital. The individuals were part of a larger list of 831 suspected illegal residents. "Many have already been verified. Last week we detained 121 individuals. They were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after verification. Following document checks, their illegal stay was confirmed and deportation orders have been issued,

"The majority of the detainees were living in slum clusters. Background checks are also being conducted to rule out any criminal links. "Verification is ongoing for the remaining individuals. We have dispatched teams to West Bengal, as many of those detained have roots or connections there," DCP Valsan added.

He further stated that five people had been interrogated by the Special Investigation Team.

"Since the drive has been started against Bangladeshis living in India illegally, 831 people have been kept on the suspicious list for verification...In the last week, a team of police officials detained 121 Bangladeshi Illegal immigrants...Orders for getting them deported have also been given...The SIT interrogated five people who arranged for them to stay here...The SIT has been constituted to take action against those who were supporting them..." the DCP told ANI.

In connection with the case, an FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (336/2, 336/3, 342, and 61/2) and Sections 14 and 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter further.

Authorities have also identified five individuals suspected of facilitating accommodation for the illegal residents. "They have been interrogated and issued notices. Investigations into their call records and other details are ongoing," He added.

The Outer North district is among several areas in Delhi where such enforcement operations are being actively conducted. "Our teams are working daily to identify and verify undocumented residents, and appropriate legal action is being taken accordingly. This is a city-wide effort and it continues.

