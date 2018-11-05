10-Year-Old Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Uncle In Delhi

The 10-year-old girl had gone to her aunt's house, where her uncle, 32, sexually assaulted her in his wife's absence.

Delhi | | Updated: November 05, 2018 00:10 IST
The child was warned of dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle in east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The 10-year-old girl had gone to her aunt's residence in Shakarpur where her uncle, 32, sexually assaulted her in his wife's absence.

"The accused threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed his crime to her parents, before dropping her near her house," a senior police officer said.

"The minor narrated the entire crime to her mother, who then approached the police. We have registered a case after the victim was sent for medical examination," he said. 

The accused has been on the run. 
 

