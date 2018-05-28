10 Things To Know About Delhi Metro Magenta Line's New Corridor
Delhi Metro Magenta Line's new section is being pitched as Magenta Line Corridor.
Edited by Swati Bhasin (with inputs from Agencies)
Delhi Metro station being decorated for the inauguration of new magenta section corridor.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro's much-awaited Magenta Line will be inaugurated today after 4 pm by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Nehru Enclave Metro station. The section spanning 24.82 km will be thrown open to public tomorrow. It will cut down the travel time from Noida to Gurgaon and will be another reason for Delhiites to choose public transport and contribute in curbing the rising air pollution in the national capital.
Here's your ten-point cheatsheet on the new Magenta line corridor:
The Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir stretch of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line cut travel travel time between Noida and Gurgaon by at least 30 minutes. Travelling from Gurgaon to Noida will take just 50 minutes. "After the inauguration of this vital link, the approximate time to commute between HUDA City Centre (end of Yellow Line on Gurgaon side) and Botanical Garden (on Blue Line in Noida) stations will be about 50 minutes," a DMRC official said.
It will bring the domestic terminal of the city airport on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network. Presently, there is no metro connectivity for the domestic terminals from which the low cost operators fly. The station will help the domestic passengers coming from south, west, east, north and central parts of Delhi.
The total length of the DMRC network is now 277 km.
With the inauguration of the new corridor on Delhi Metro Magenta Line, 16 new stations will be open to public connecting Janakpuri to Kalkaji. The 16 stations on this corridor are - Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 - IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave.
For the commuters, the wait time during peak hours from 6 am to 11 am would be 5.15 minutes. During non-peak hours, the wait time would be 6 minutes. Higher frequency will be introduced after studying the traffic pattern, according to officials.
The five-level new Hauz Khas station at 29 metres is the deepest metro station in the entire network. It is also being pitched as an engineering landmark as its tunnel goes beneath that of the old station's.
The new section of the Magenta Line is also being pithced as the 'Knowledge Corridor' as four major universities of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), have been connected on it. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are the institutions which will get metro connectivity with the opening of the new corridor and Jamia Milia Islamia University in south Delhi and Amity University in Noida have already got metro connectivity with the opening of the Botanical Garden Kalkaji Mandir section in December last year.
The Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section, comprising 16 stations, will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro's Phase 3.