10 Things To Know About Delhi Metro Magenta Line's New Corridor

Delhi Metro station being decorated for the inauguration of new magenta section corridor.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro's much-awaited Magenta Line will be inaugurated today after 4 pm by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Nehru Enclave Metro station. The section spanning 24.82 km will be thrown open to public tomorrow. It will cut down the travel time from Noida to Gurgaon and will be another reason for Delhiites to choose public transport and contribute in curbing the rising air pollution in the national capital.