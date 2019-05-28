Yuva Sena Member Among 5 Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Cop On Duty

The police sub-inspector was attacked yesterday evening in Osmanabad district. (Representational)

Five persons, including a local functionary of the Yuva Sena, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a police officer on duty in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district a day earlier, police said.

The 30-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI), Ganesh Jhinjurde, was attacked yesterday evening at Tuljapur ST Colony in the district, around 440 kms from Mumbai, an official said.

The incident occurred when Mr Jhinjurde, who was checking vehicles for violation of traffic rules, had an argument with Pruthviraj Rochkari of the Yuva Sena, he said.

The official added that the relatives of Pruthviraj Rojkari also attacked Ganesh Jhinjurde.

The PSI was injured on his chest and a hand as one of the accused allegedly attacked him with a blade cutter.

A case has been registered at Tuljapur police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 135 of Mumbai Police Act, the official said, adding a hunt is on for six others allegedly involved in the attack.