Youth Shot Dead In Jharkhand, Drug Rivalry Suspected: Police

Firoz Ansari was allegedly involved in brown sugar peddling, police said. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man was shot dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Muslim Bustee in Adityapur police station area on Sunday night, they said.

The victim, Firoz Ansari, was shot in the chest and stomach near his house, they added.

He was taken to the Tata Main Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Firoz, an electrician, was allegedly involved in brown sugar peddling, they said.

It is suspected that the incident is the outcome of gang rivalry over drugs trade in the area, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash visited the spot on Monday and spoke to the officers there.

A contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

