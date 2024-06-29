Woman's Family Invites Her Husband Over For Drinks, Gets Him Killed

The victim's body was found on June 16 near Surajpur police line

Five years after their marriage, a woman's family got her husband killed in a case of dishonour killing in Greater Noida. The incident happened around two weeks back.

The woman had run away and got married against her family's will five years back. Her family, who disapproved of the marriage, extended an olive branch and invited her husband over for drinks. However, while returning home, he was strangled to death by a contract killer hired by his wife's family, said police. The family mortgaged their jewels to pay the contract killers, police added.

The victim's body was found on June 16 near Surajpur police line in Greater Noida.

The police have arrested the woman's father, uncle and two contract killers hired by them while two more accused are still absconding. The murder weapon, a towel, the car used while committing the crime and the mortgaged jewellery have also been seized by the cops.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining two accused, said police.