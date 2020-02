Prima facie it appears to be a body of woman aged 25-30 years-old, the police said. (Representational)

An unidentified body of a woman was found in a charred condition in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, the police said.

Prima facie it appears to be a body of woman aged 25-30 years-old, the police added.

"It seems that she was murdered somewhere else and brought here and charred," said Swapnil Mamgai, superintendent of police in Raebareli.

"The body is being identified," he said. Investigation is underway, the police said.