Watch: Drums, Trumpets, Garlands For Transferred Cop's Farewell In UP

A Uttar Pradesh policeman, who recently got transferred, received a grand farewell from the locals in Deoria district. Vinod Kumar Singh, in-charge of Madanpur police station, was transferred after his tenure of six months ended. Following this, a large group of locals carried out a farewell procession with drums and trumpets to honour the cop.

Videos of the celebration went viral on social media.

One of the videos shows locals honouring Mr Singh by putting garlands on him. In another, a group of people carried out a procession on the roads by sitting on dressed-up horses and musical instruments. Some were even seen wearing a turban, one of which they later put on Mr Singh's head.

Many residents also got emotional during the police officer's farewell.

Mr Singh had become quite popular in the Madanpur area due to his working style. A few days ago, he had paraded all the history-sheeters in the police station, causing fear among the criminals. A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

Officials said that Mr Singh had helped some women get married in the area - one such case was when a woman's father's kidney had failed, the police officer had helped her get married with the help of locals.