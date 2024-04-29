Woman Travelling In Local Train Falls On Tracks After Losing Grip Of Handle, Dies

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman from Dombivli travelling in a crowded compartment of a local train fell on tracks and died on Monday morning, GRP officials said.

The victim, identified as Riya Rajgore, boarded a CSMT-bound local train at Dombivli station in Thane district at around 8 AM.

"Due to crowd in the compartment, she lost her grip of the grab handle and fell on tracks between Kopar and Diva stations, and died on the spot," a Government Railway Police (GrP) official said.

Riya Rajgore was working for a construction firm in Thane, he said.

She is survived by her parents, who live in Dombivli.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)