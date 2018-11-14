Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car After Being Sexually Assaulted, Dies: Cops

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a hunt is on for the accused. (File)

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and thrown out of a moving car, following which she died of her injuries at a hospital in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said today.

The incident occurred yesterday morning when the rape survivor, who worked as a nurse, was on her way to her workplace in Sayla, located around 125 km from Ahmedabad, an official said.

While she was on her way, a man, identified as Shantubhai Darbar, offered her a lift in his car, the official said.

"After she took the lift, the accused allegedly assaulted her sexually. When she resisted his move, the man thrashed her and threw her out of the moving car. She fell on the road and received head injuries," he said.

The woman was taken to the Sayla Community Health Centre, where she died yesterday night while undergoing treatment, the official said.

A hunt was launched for the accused and an FIR registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 354 (sexual assault), he added.