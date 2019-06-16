Woman, Teen Daughter Allegedly Commit Suicide In UP

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the reason behind their alleged suicide. (FILE)

A woman and her daughter allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar on Sunday, police said.

Forty-two-year-old Gyatri devi and her teenage daughter Khusboo consumed a poisonous substance at their house in Mahuli village.

They were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. Both of them died during treatment and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the reason behind their alleged suicide.