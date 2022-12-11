Woman Killed, Son Injured After Attack At Punjab Home

Police said the two attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at their home. (Representational)

A woman was killed while her son was seriously injured after some unidentified assailants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at their residence in Kheta Singh Basti here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

The woman was identified as Madhu Goyal and her son as Vikas Goyal. The neighbours informed police on Sunday morning after they noticed blood coming out of their house.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-2) Gurpreet Singh said investigation was underway.

The family runs a small grocery shop in the area.

