Woman, Her 2 Children, Kill Selves After Jumping Into A Water Body

Police said the woman was having some dispute with her family that could have pushed her to take the extreme step.

Cities | | Updated: November 07, 2018 16:59 IST
(File)

Jaipur: 

A woman, along with her two children, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water body in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said today.

Santosh Bairwa, 30, jumped into the anicut, a water body created for irrigation, along with her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son yesterday night, they said.

"The woman was having some dispute with her family and this could be a reason behind the suicide," police said.

The bodies were recovered today and handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said.

