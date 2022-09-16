Woman, Her 2 Children Die After She Jumps Into Well: Chhattisgarh Police

The police said the woman was suffering from a mental illness. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two children at a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Friday.

Bodies of Girja Bai, her two-year-old daughter Sania and six-month-old son Siddhant, were found floating in the well near their house in Mangamar village under Dipka police station limits on Thursday, an official said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the woman had left the house with her children while other family members were asleep in the early hours of Thursday, he said.

The woman took the children to the well and jumped into it with them, he said.

A search was subsequently launched and their bodies were found floating in the well, the official said.

Girja was suffering from a mental illness and availing treatment for it, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

