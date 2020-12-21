Woman Feeds Poison To Children, Dies Allegedly By Suicide: UP Police

The woman and her children Nitin, 12, Shubh (six) and Lovely (four), were taken to a hospital. Subh and Lovely died, said police.

The police is probing the incident and trying to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step.

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh:

A woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poison after feeding it to her three minor children, two of whom died, the police said Monday.

The woman, Neetu, 34, and her children Nitin, 12, Shubh (six) and Lovely (four), were taken to a hospital. Subh and Lovely died, while Neetu and her eldest son were critical and referred to a Lucknow hospital, the police said.

The incident took place in Ghura Mau locality in city area on Sunday, they said.

The police is probing the incident and trying to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step. 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

