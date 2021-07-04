Woman Alleges Rape, Unlawful Religious Conversion In UP's Bulandshahr; Case Filed

Bulandshahr, UP: Police said investigation is underway into the case. (Representational)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Saturday filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a man for allegedly raping her and converting her to another religion on the pretext of marriage.

According to Santosh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, the woman was in a relationship with the man for the past two years.

"A case came were a 22-year-old woman, belonging from a Scheduled Caste, was in a relationship with a man of another religion for the past two years. She wanted to marry him, but around four days back, the man married a woman from his own community," said the SSP.

"The offended woman lodged a complaint against the man for rape, use of obscene language, Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989," added Mr Singh.

The SSP informed that a case has been registered against the man and investigation is underway.