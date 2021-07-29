Woman Allegedly Stabbed To Death For Marrying Against Family's Wishes: UP Police

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, says police. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her family members for marrying against their wishes, the police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Archana, a resident of Palia Gujar under Dataganj police station area here, they said.

Archana went missing from her house on June 28 and married her distant uncle, Devendra, who lives in Bareilly.

Later, on a complaint by Archana's family, Devendra and his three brothers were chargedd under Section 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

On Wednesday night, when the victim was coming to Dataganj police station with Devendra and one of his brothers to record her statement, she was stabbed to death by her family members, senior police official Sankalp Sharma said.

According to a complaint lodged by Devendra, Archana was attacked by four people including her two brothers. The incident took place barely 100 metres from the police station.

On the basis of Devendra's complaint, a case has been registered and Archana's brothers have been arrested. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, Mr Sharma said.