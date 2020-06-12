Watch: Locals Play Loud Music, Clang Utensils As Locusts Attack UP's Prayagraj

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. (Representational image)

Swarms of locusts entered Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and destroyed standing crops in the farms, prompting locals to burst firecrackers and play songs at high volume to drive them away.

There was prior information from the last two days that a swarm of locusts would enter Prayagraj.

"When I went out of my house, I saw a swarm of locusts. Crackers were being burst to drive them away," Sonam Devi, a local resident said.

#WATCH: Swarms of locusts reach Prayagraj. The locals clanged utensils and played loud music to scare the locusts away. pic.twitter.com/lEmtGZXeB5 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2020

"Suddenly, we saw a swarm of locusts come here. They have created chaos. We started bursting crackers and playing songs at high volume to drive them away. The locusts are creating a lot of problems," Yashasvi, another local resident said.

